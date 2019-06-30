Group Ltd Bw Sells 422,517 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 422,517 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $3,730,825.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LPG opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $488.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 32.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

