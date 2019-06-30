Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Green Plains stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $642.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Green Plains’s payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

In other Green Plains news, Director Alain Treuer sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $68,826.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,999.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

