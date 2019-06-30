Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVA. MKM Partners set a $61.00 price target on Granite Construction and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GVA stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after buying an additional 156,499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after buying an additional 111,381 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

