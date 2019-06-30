Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

GWRS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 218,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $220.71 million, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.33%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

