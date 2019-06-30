Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,617,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

