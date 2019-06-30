Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GGB opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.82. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 506,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gerdau by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 87,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Gerdau by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 303,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 229,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

