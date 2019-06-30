FY2019 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Raised by Analyst

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $963.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

