Fuchs Petrolub’s (FPE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.05 ($46.57).

FPE opened at €31.35 ($36.45) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.24.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

