Frontera Energy Corp (FEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 17th

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:FEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Frontera Energy stock opened at C$13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -6.42. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.21.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$501.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 1.99000008207913 EPS for the current year.

FEC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Frontera Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

