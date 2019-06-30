Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%.

FC stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 32.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 81,656 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

