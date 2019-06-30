Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%.
FC stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $35.60.
In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.
