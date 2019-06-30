FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOXA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08. FOX has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,154,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,397 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $202,104,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $147,969,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $98,035,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,472,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,632 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

