Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FWRD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 164,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Forward Air by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

