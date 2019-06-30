Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $625.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 80,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

