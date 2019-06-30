Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in June

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,978,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 9,325,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 23,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $211,086.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $89,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,102. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.57. 8,611,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flex has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

