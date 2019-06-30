First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

