Financial Review: CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH alerts:

This table compares CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust 56.35% 12.63% 6.62%

This table compares CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust $143.63 million 13.02 $82.39 million $1.41 19.38

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH.

Dividends

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH Company Profile

CYS Investments, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Cypress Sharpridge Investments, Inc. and changed its name to CYS Investments, Inc. in September 2011. CYS Investments, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Receive News & Ratings for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.