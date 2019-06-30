FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $136.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $237.00 price target (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.26.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 181.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

