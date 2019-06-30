FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $246.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $256.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDS. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $209.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.77.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $286.56 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $188.31 and a 52 week high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.04.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total value of $775,467.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $326,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,238 shares of company stock worth $1,727,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.