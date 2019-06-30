EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post sales of $209.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.02 million. EZCORP posted sales of $199.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $856.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.98 million to $858.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $921.53 million, with estimates ranging from $903.07 million to $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 112.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 898,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.