EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.45.

EXAS stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.12. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,035,707.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,509,000 after purchasing an additional 261,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

