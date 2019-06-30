Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.05 Million

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $32.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $133.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.68 million to $138.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $160.16 million, with estimates ranging from $125.33 million to $184.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 2,646,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49,292.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.