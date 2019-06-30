Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.05 Million

Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $32.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $133.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.68 million to $138.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $160.16 million, with estimates ranging from $125.33 million to $184.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 2,646,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49,292.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

