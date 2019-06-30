Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Porges sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $100,190.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 3,831,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.10 million.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.