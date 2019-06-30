Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 361,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Enservco worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Enservco stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

