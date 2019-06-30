Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“We believe the killer application for solar is grid independence. ENPH is a leading supplier of energy efficient microinverters that are used to convert electricity from solar panels to AC. ENPH Ensemble 1.0 product offering enables solar systems to be grid independent. Early next year, ENPH will enable grid independence without storage as it launches its iQ8 inverter. Its Ensemble 2.0 product offering enabled by iQ8 increases its revenue opportunity per home from $2K to $10K.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. BidaskClub lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of ENPH opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

