Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Enova International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 161,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Enova International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 750,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Enova International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enova International will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

