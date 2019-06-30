Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$7.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.03. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.65.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

