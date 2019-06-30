Eildon Capital Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EDC)

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Shares of ASX:EDC opened at A$1.02 ($0.72) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.01. Eildon Capital has a 12-month low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of A$1.05 ($0.74). The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.59.
Eildon Capital Company Profile
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Eildon Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eildon Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.