Eildon Capital Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EDC)

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of ASX:EDC opened at A$1.02 ($0.72) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.01. Eildon Capital has a 12-month low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of A$1.05 ($0.74). The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.59.

Get Eildon Capital alerts:

Eildon Capital Company Profile

Eildon Capital Limited is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Australia.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Eildon Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eildon Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.