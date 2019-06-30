Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:EDR opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday. Egdon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.08 ($0.14). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Egdon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

