DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLE. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.73 ($53.18).

HLE stock opened at €43.48 ($50.56) on Friday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 52-week high of €53.90 ($62.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

