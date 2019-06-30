DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) will report sales of $337.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DXP Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $341.60 million. DXP Enterprises posted sales of $311.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DXP Enterprises.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.87 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

DXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of DXPE stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 536,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.71. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 345.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 674.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

