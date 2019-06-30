Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Up 9.9% in June

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,902,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 801,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $471.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.