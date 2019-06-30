Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 666,700 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 677,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CYCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

CYCC stock remained flat at $$0.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 130,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,090. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

