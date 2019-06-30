Critical Survey: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

73.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Voyager Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 368.16%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -804.55% -129.67% -38.21% Idera Pharmaceuticals -9,045.47% -73.66% -64.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $7.62 million 131.56 -$88.29 million ($2.75) -9.90 Idera Pharmaceuticals $660,000.00 113.35 -$59.88 million ($2.28) -1.17

Idera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.