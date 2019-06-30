Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $192.73.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lear by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3,467.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lear by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.