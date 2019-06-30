Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $483.83. 143,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,417. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $350.00 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 31.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.15. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

