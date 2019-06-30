Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $111.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Shares of COUP opened at $126.61 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $118,085.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,653.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $13,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,119 shares of company stock valued at $45,141,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

