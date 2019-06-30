Costain Group (LON:COST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of COST opened at GBX 174.20 ($2.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.33. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 477.50 ($6.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.77.

In other news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff sold 12,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66), for a total value of £45,560.34 ($59,532.65). Also, insider Andrew Wyllie sold 34,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total value of £122,808.70 ($160,471.32).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

