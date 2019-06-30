Contrasting Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and IF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.41 million 7.17 $3.03 million N/A N/A IF Bancorp $26.91 million 2.80 $1.73 million N/A N/A

Oconee Federal Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IF Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 18.60% 4.30% 0.73% IF Bancorp 10.11% 3.76% 0.46%

Risk and Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats IF Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

