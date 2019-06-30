Contrasting Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Neuronetics alerts:

80.6% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Luminex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neuronetics and Luminex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -47.21% -1,385.60% -27.67% Luminex 2.55% 1.62% 1.44%

Dividends

Luminex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Neuronetics does not pay a dividend. Luminex pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Neuronetics and Luminex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Luminex 0 3 0 0 2.00

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 157.79%. Luminex has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Luminex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and Luminex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $52.78 million 4.34 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -4.65 Luminex $315.82 million 2.94 $18.51 million $0.48 43.00

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luminex beats Neuronetics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.