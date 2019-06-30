Comparing Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grafton Group and Hino Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafton Group $3.40 billion 0.75 N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors $16.96 billion 0.27 $462.25 million $8.26 9.84

Hino Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Grafton Group.

Volatility and Risk

Grafton Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grafton Group and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Grafton Group and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors 2.54% 9.12% 4.01%

Dividends

Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Grafton Group does not pay a dividend. Hino Motors pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hino Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hino Motors beats Grafton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction. It also operates in plumbers' merchanting business. This segment operates 675 branches under the Selco, Buildbase, and Plumbase brands in the South East, Midlands, and North of England; the Chadwicks and Heiton Buckley brands in the Republic of Ireland; the MacBlair brand in Northern Ireland; the Gerritse, Breur Ceintuurbaan, Van der Winkel, and Scholte de Vries-Estoppey brands in the Netherlands; and the YouBuild and MPro brands in Belgium. The company's Retailing segment engages in DIY retailing and home improvement business that supplies a range of products, including paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and fitted kitchens. This segment operates 35 stores primarily under the Woodie's brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures silo-based mortar for use in a range of residential and commercial construction projects in England and Scotland; and PVC drainage, roofline, and infrastructural ducting products in Dublin. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

