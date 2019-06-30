Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Shares of CBD stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 22.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 37.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1,312.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.