Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $324.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $218,798.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,159.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $45,661,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,523,000 after purchasing an additional 695,399 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,583,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 583,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,851,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4,558.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

