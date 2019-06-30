Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Set at $2.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
NASDAQ CODX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
