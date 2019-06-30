Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Set at $2.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 430.95% and a negative net margin of 19,057.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

