CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in June

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of CLPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,094. CLPS has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

