CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

CLP stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

