Citigroup Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$115.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$110.50.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$98.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$86.25 and a 1-year high of C$109.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.94.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.1400006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Simon Adrian Fish sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.53, for a total value of C$32,672.25.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

