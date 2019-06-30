Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given a $61.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair cut shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $238.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,337,000 after buying an additional 558,313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,133,000 after buying an additional 230,344 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,278,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,952,000 after buying an additional 482,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,297,000 after buying an additional 616,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.