Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CSFB set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$444.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.8299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

