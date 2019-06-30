Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Longbow Research set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.42. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.08 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,445,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,930,000 after buying an additional 135,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

