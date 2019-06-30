Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Acquires $997,321.50 in Stock

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23. Carnival plc has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3,427.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 120,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,289,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,062,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 224,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 76,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 66,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

