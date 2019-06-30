Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Acquires $997,321.50 in Stock

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23. Carnival plc has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $67.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.
Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
